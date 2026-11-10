OHP releases new details about Turner Turnpike crash that killed Webster High student

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details surrounding a fatal collision on the Turner Turnpike Monday involving students and staff from Tulsa Public Schools.

According to OHP, a commercial motor vehicle driven by a commercially-licensed driver was accelerating from the travel plaza in the acceleration lane to merge on to the turnpike.

The Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Tulsa Public Schools was traveling east on the turnpike when the two vehicles collided, causing the TPS vehicle to overturn.

PAST COVERAGE: Student Council member's death in turnpike crash confirmed by Tulsa Public Schools

Student Council member's death in turnpike crash confirmed by Tulsa Public Schools

Two students were ejected from the Suburban, including a Webster High School student sat in the front-passenger seat who died as a result. The other student, seated behind the front-passenger, is now recovering and in stable condition.

Preliminary findings reveal that it appears all occupants in both vehicles were using seatbelts at the time.

OHS has asked the public to refrain from speculating about the collision and the circumstances leading up to it.

"There is no estimated timeline for completion of this investigation," the agency said. "Our priority is conducting a full and thorough investigation, with our focus remaining on the facts and evidence. We will not rush that process. At the conclusion of the investigation, our goal is to provide factual answers to the grieving family and the public about what happened."