ORU getting ready for Sweet 16 matchup with Arkansas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After blowing a halftime lead earlier this season to the Razorbacks, ORU is preparing to get their revenge in the Sweet 16.

ORU led 40-30 at the half on December 20, as they played in the unfriendly confines of Bud Walton Arena.

The Golden Eagles would fall 87-76 in that game, Arkansas out-rebounding ORU 58-32, but out of that loss came lessons and valuable experience. ORU hopes to capitalize on that this weekend, taking revenge by knocking the Hogs out of the NCAA tournament.

