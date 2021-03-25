Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retires after 35-year career

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger has announced his retirement.

Kruger led two teams to Final Fours — Oklahoma in 2016 and Florida in 1994.

Kruger is the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins: Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.

He led the Sooners to a 195-128 record over 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments.

In his final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and ended with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this week.

