Safety plan approved for this years Mayfest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department approved the safety plan for this year's Mayfest. The event is officially scheduled for May 7-9, 2021.

Mayfest takes place near the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood. With added safety precautions, Mayfest will still feature artists from across the country, local Tulsa artists, bands, and musicians, as well as traditional festival foods.

The iconic spring festival will look a little different this year due to a pandemic and following CDC guidelines. This includes public health policies to provide a safe environment for attendees, artists, local vendors, volunteers, and event staff.

These approved safety policies include social distancing, frequent cleaning and disinfection protocol, and wellness checks for volunteers and staff working the event.

“After significant hardships across the creative sector during the past year, we are eager to provide opportunities for local artists, musicians, and performers as well as a free creative outlet for Tulsans,” said Holly Becker, executive director of ahha.

As Mayfest nears, additional safety health measures may be added. All guidelines and procedures will available for the general public.

They can be found on the Mayfest and ahha websites, as well as all social media channels.

