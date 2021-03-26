ORU watch parties happening across the country

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts Basketball is getting ready to face off the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness.

The university is gaining national attention and love on social media.

Watch parties for this weekend's game have popped up all over the country in places like:

Texas

Indiana

Virginia

Kansas

Several cities in Oklahoma

There's even an international watch party happening in Costa Rica!

Tulsans can go to the Mabee Center this weekend to watch the game. There is no registration involved and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Health safety precautions will be followed like mask requirements and social distancing.

ORU alumni crowdsourced a page of all the watch parties happening tomorrow, including an option to host your own watch party. The Golden Eagles' game against the Razorbacks is this Saturday at 6:25 p.m.

