ORU watch parties happening across the country

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts Basketball is getting ready to face off the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness.
The university is gaining national attention and love on social media.
Watch parties for this weekend's game have popped up all over the country in places like:
- Texas
- Indiana
- Virginia
- Kansas
- Several cities in Oklahoma
There's even an international watch party happening in Costa Rica!
Tulsans can go to the Mabee Center this weekend to watch the game. There is no registration involved and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Health safety precautions will be followed like mask requirements and social distancing.
ORU alumni crowdsourced a page of all the watch parties happening tomorrow, including an option to host your own watch party. The Golden Eagles' game against the Razorbacks is this Saturday at 6:25 p.m.
Trending Stories:
- Deputy who died after fight identified
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Dominion Voting files billion dollar lawsuit against Fox News
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- JBF Sales welcome event for struggling families
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter