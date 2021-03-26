Washington Co. deputy dead after fight with inmate at detention center

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Washington County deputy is dead after a fight with an inmate at a detention center, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The department said that an investigation led to the arrest of 17 people Thursday morning, and the people arrested were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Officials said one of the people arrested got into a fight with a deputy at the center. The deputy was injured during the fight, and he died at the hospital.

The names of the deputy and arrestee are not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

