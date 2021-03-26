Washington Co. deputy dead after fight with inmate at detention center

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Washington County deputy is dead after a fight with an inmate at a detention center, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The department said that an investigation led to the arrest of 17 people Thursday morning, and the people arrested were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.
Officials said one of the people arrested got into a fight with a deputy at the center. The deputy was injured during the fight, and he died at the hospital.
The names of the deputy and arrestee are not being released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Trending Stories:
- Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retires after 35-year career
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Oklahoma Mobile ID app launches pre-enrollment feature
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Safety plan approved for this years Mayfest
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter