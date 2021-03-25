Oklahoma Mobile ID app launches pre-enrollment feature

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced new features when they relaunched the Mobile ID app in January, including the ability to pre-enroll for the federally mandated REAL ID.

The upcoming deadline to get REAL ID is October 1, 2021. DPS anticipates a surge for in-person visits related to REAL ID, so the app is a way to improve customer satisfaction and reduce people at their physical locations.

“The Mobile ID App pre-enrollment function is one of the solutions we’ve identified to streamline the REAL ID process. We encourage Oklahomans who need a REAL ID to take advantage of this time-saving service,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

By adding the in-app feature, Oklahomans can now start the process of enrolling for a REAL ID in the safety of their homes. People can use the app's checklist to make sure they have the correct documents and answer a brief questionnaire.

Over 35,000 Oklahomans downloaded Mobile ID since the app's relaunch. The tutorial can be found on YouTube to pre-enroll for the REAL ID on the Mobile ID app.

To schedule an in-person appointment, Oklahoma residents can obtain the REAL ID at a DPS location or the nearest approved tag agency.

To learn more about where you can use Oklahoma’s Mobile ID, visit the DPS website. The app can be found in the App Store or Google Play Store.

