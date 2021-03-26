Just Between Friends sales event welcome sight for struggling families

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's mega sale event kicked off, Thursday. The shopping event moved from the Expo Center to Woodland Hills Mall because of coronavirus.

Financial struggle from the virus is also the reason many parents are shopping there this spring.

"I love being a mom," Kyra Ice said.

Ice's daughter Alaya was born almost nine months ago. The baby girl changed her mother's life forever.

"I'm glad I got to have her," Ice said.

But nothing could have prepared Ice for the world her daughter entered.

"It's really, really hard but we're making it," she said.

It has now been a full calendar year since coronavirus shut down much of Green Country. 12 months ago, Ice's future was uncertain as was the case for many Tulsans.

Then, Alaya came along just three months later.

Keeping up with a growing child amid a financial crisis is a challenge for the new mother.

"We just bought these shoes like two months ago and she's already outgrown them," Ice said.

"We have shoes, baby equipment, books, and toys," Angie Crone of Just Between Friends said.

The upscale resale event offers clothing and necessities for expecting mothers, new parents, and any Tulsans with little ones.

"We have all things kids and children," Crone said. "Anything you can imagine."

The discounted shopping spree is a saving grace for Baby Alaya and her mother.

"Being able to have discounted stuff like this really helps out with her," Ice said.

