Veteran on assistance hasn't heard from Tulsa Housing Authority in over 2 months

TULSA, Okla. — Air Force veteran Derek Tomblinson relies on Tulsa Housing Authority to keep a roof over his head.

With more than two months of silence and no rental assistance, Tomblinson is on the verge of losing his new apartment.

“It’s just a lot of stress," he said. "Really don’t want to be homeless.”

Unfortunately, that's where the veteran sees things going.

His last apartment terminated his lease after six years of living there, so Tomblinson moved in with his mother and just got into his new home in June.

In that time, he hasn't heard from or received his rental voucher from Tulsa Housing Authority.

KJRH

“I’ll send emails and never get nothing back and then my vet rep will send emails and he might get something back," said Tomblinson. "The last time the land lady had talked to them was June the 26th.”

In addition to the spotty communication with the agency, Tomblinson's designated housing rep's last day was Friday.

The only reason he knows that is because his landlord tried calling THA to ask where Tomblinson's last three months of rent are.

"Basically since we're waiting on the housing authority to get it in gear, she's been lenient, but that can only go so far and eventually that's going to all run out."

Previous coverage >>> Woman comes close to homelessness due to Tulsa Housing Authority delay

Tomblinson has faced some demons since getting out of the Air Force. He's a recovering alcoholic and has lived through multiple bouts of homelessness.

Having a space to himself is critical to him to stay sober and healthy.

These struggles have left him living on zero income, which is why he depends on that support from THA.

RELATED >>> Tulsan calls 2 News after getting no help for dead animal in home

2 New's gave THA's Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Ginny Hensley Tomblinson's name and concerns.

She told us that she would check into his case with THA's rental assistant team.

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

