Tulsan calls 2 News after getting no help for dead animal in home

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa individual was at risk of losing their rental assistance after a housing inspector found a rotting animal in their closet ceiling.

Lawren McKenna reached out to 2 News Problem Solvers on behalf of her sibling, who asked to go by the name Sunflower.

McKenna said we were her last hope, after Sunflower's unit failed it's annual inspection because the animal had not been removed. Sunflower had been homeless before, and McKenna was afraid this would put their sibling back on the streets.

“On disability, you can’t just pack up in a caravan and go across the country," said McKenna. "Other than this, there really isn’t a place.”

Sunflower has been living with the animal in their ceiling since May.

McKenna returned to her sibling's apartment on Mother's Day and found maggots in Sunflower's closet.

They noticed fur sticking out of a screw on their ceiling light fixture, but it wasn't a removable light or ceiling tile.

Because Sunflower is autistic and faces other handicaps in life, McKenna said she felt obligated to step in.

“You’re on those programs because you need help and I feel at this point that we’ve asked for help. I’ve helped sibling ask for help, because sibling didn’t think they were doing it right, maybe I’m missing something. But it’s come to a fact of everybody’s not it and it can’t be that way, somebody’s got to do something.”

Knowing the animal is there and there's nothing they can do about it is stressful enough, but Sunflower is worried about what comes next for them.

With their home failing its annual inspection, Sunflower is at risk of losing the rental assistance they receive through the Tulsa Housing Authority.

"I’m so tired and I can’t do it anymore. I cannot be homeless again," they said. "How do I get justice for that? Having my life and my health impacted to a point where I struggle to breathe."

We reached out to speak to Tulsa Housing Authority to talk through Sunflower's case, as well as the other clients who have called Problem Solvers with housing concerns.

While they would not speak on camera, they did call Sunflower while we were with them to let them know that their unit had passed inspection, and their housing did pass.

Ginny Hensley with THA sent 2 News a statement explaining that when an issue in a THA rented property is found in an inspection, a landlord has a certain amount of time to fix it.

If they don't, the home is but into abatement. The THA client will get a new rental voucher that can be used in a different home.

But that might not always be an option for people in Sunflower's position.

“They’ve told me we can give you a move voucher," said Sunflower. "Okay, sounds great, but follow up question, what about the movers that I can’t afford to hire? What about the packing assistance for the things that I cannot physically move?”

Once 2 News left and Sunflower had gotten ahold of their case manager with THA, an inspector visited their home and removed the animal.

McKenna reached back out to us. She said it's a tremendous relief to know it's gone and that her sibling is not at risk of becoming homeless.

For the first time in months, Sunflower can breathe in their home.

