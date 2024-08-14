Woman comes close to homelessness due to Tulsa Housing Authority delay

TULSA, Okla — Melissa Wynn gets by on a small disability fixed income.

She needed to move and qualified for a Section 8 voucher to help pay the rent on her new apartment.

Wynn quickly found the perfect place in a gated, 55-plus community where she could feel secure and be around people her own age.

All the paperwork went smoothly, with one exception.

Tulsa Housing Authority needed to inspect the new apartment to make sure it complies with Section 8 requirements before she could move in.

"I was keeping in touch with Woodland Manor," she said. "They told me that they had submitted the request for the Section 8 inspection on July 8th."

Wynn planned to move in on Aug. 1 when she had to be out of her old place, but as of that date, THA had not yet done the inspection.

Some of Wynn's friends scraped together money to put her up in a hotel for a couple of weeks in hopes the inspection would take place, and she could move in.

On Aug. 14, Wynn sat down with Problem Solvers to say she was out of options.

"I need to be in my apartment by Friday this week," she said, "or I'm homeless and out on the street."

Wynn told the Problem Solvers for weeks, she called, emailed, and even went to the Tulsa Housing Authority in person to ask when the inspection would be done but felt all she got was the run-around.

Just a couple of hours after the Problem Solvers contacted THA on Wynn's behalf, it sent an inspector out, and he approved the unit.

Wynn will be able to move in Aug 15.

