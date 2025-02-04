Tulsa County man finally gets home, electricity after 7 months

TULSA COUNTY — A longtime dream is coming true for a Tulsa County man who just wanted a quite little place to put up his dream home.



Previous story > > > Viewer helps Tulsa County man's journey to housing

We first met Terry Crow in June when his dream of affordable housing hit a big snag.

He called the 2 News because Tulsa County would not let him hookup electricity to the camper he parked on property he purchased and planned to put a house once he could scrape up enough money.

The land is zoned as residential, but the county doesn't consider an RV a permanent structure, which is the only thing that can be hooked up to electricity under this zoning designation.

His only option is to apply to the County Board of Adjustment for a waiver. When our viewers heard he didn't have the $816 fee to apply, one generously paid it for him. Another brought out a small generator to run his camper's air conditioning unit until his waiver hearing in July because it was so hot.

Then came heartbreak. Jay Hoyt with INCOG's Planning Office said the board vote didn't swing Crow's way. "They weren't comfortable leaving an open-ended date for approval of an RV staying there."

But Crow wasn't about to give up his dream. After more than six months of living in the camper, he and his new bride, Shirley, purchased a double-wide mobile home. Installation is underway, and they expect to move in by Feb. 8 or 9.

KJRH

"I'm tired of living in a camper," Crow said. "It's been home and now we got us a three-bedroom, two full baths real nice home."

And, electricity.

