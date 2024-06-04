Scammers posing as contractors target Claremore tornado victims

CLAREMORE, Okla — Schemers and scammers out to make a fast buck on tornado victims are now the targets of Claremore police and the State Attorney General's Office.

Both agencies warn tornado victims to be wary of people showing up at their homes claiming to want to help — for a big, fat upfront fee.

It happened to Larry Hayes.

His Claremore home of more than 20 years was approached by two men shortly after the May 25 tornado damaged its roof and electrical system.

Hayes and his daughter, Angie Hendrickson, said that at first, the men said, "They just wanted to help, and they were from out of town."

Hayes hesitated, wanting to check with his wife before making a deal.

He also called his daughter because not long after telling him insurance would cover things, the men wanted $1,500. She called the police, and they sent the pair away.

Claremore Deputy Police Chief Matt Hart told the Problem Solvers his office is getting complaints about phony roofers, electricians and tree trimmers.

He asks residents to call the police immediately if they are approached by any so-called contractors who want fees upfront or claim to be contractors for the city.

"There are no electricians working with the City as contracted electricians to do that work for a blanket fee." Hart said, "That is a scam."

To protect your home and family when hiring a contractor:



get recommendations from friends or family rather than hiring someone who just shows up at your house.

never pay for the work upfront

always read contracts before signing, and if you don't understand something, ask questions

if you have that gut feeling that something isn't right, don't sign the contract



Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

