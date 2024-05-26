Dozens injured after severe storms rip through Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Severe storms injured 23 people in Claremore overnight Saturday.

Official said three of those injuries could be life threatening, 19 people are being treated at area hospitals.

First responders are assessing the damage, including downed trees, power lines and damage to homes and buildings.

Closer look at damage in Claremore

The Red Cross established a respite and resource center at Memorial Heights Baptist Church (1500 W. Will Rogers Blvd). Mobile units are delivering food and water, and cleanup kits. The public can call 800-Red-Cross to request services.

Roads into Claremore are closed until noon as responders assess the damage and secure any dangerous areas. After noon, only residents with an I.D. will be allowed to enter Claremore until further notice.

Power is out across the entire city due to the impact on all four substations. Crews are onsite working to repair the damage.

There is no fuel available in Claremore. Those who need fuel will need to access from surrounding cities.

“City and county officials are actively working rescue and repair operations and collaborating with local and state officials to address citizen’s needs,” said John Feary, Claremore City Manager and Dan Delozier, Rogers County Commissioner

Members of the emergency response team are currently assessing the damage, and we will share updates as they are available.

