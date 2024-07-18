Denied variance not stopping Tulsa County man's affordable housing dream

TULSA COUNTY — Terry Crow dreams of an affordable little home to call his own.

He used all of his savings to buy a tiny piece of property in a quiet Tulsa County neighborhood and install a power pole and breaker box.

The property already has a foundation on it from a old house that was torn down. Crow plans to use it one day build a permanent home when he saves up enough money. In the meantime, he pulled an old camper onto the lot and planned to live in it as his affordable housing solution until he could afford to build.

He ran into a snag when he tried to get electricity hooked up to the pole and run to the RV to power it's heat, air conditioning, hot water heater, and stove. The county denied the permit because his property is zoned residential, which means normally power only be run to permanent structures.

Crow called the Problem Solvers in June to ask how he could get power without a permanent structure?

We checked with INCOG's Planning Office. It told us Crow would need to apply to go before the County Board of Adjustment to ask for a variance. But, he didn't have the $816 fee to get on its docket. The fee includes things like mapping the property and making notification to neighbors that a variance is being sought.

Once our story aired, "Someone generously stepped up and decided to donate the fee for him," said Jay Hoyt, with INCOG's Planning Office. The person only wants to be identifed as Sheila from Ft. Gibson.

When Crow heard about the gesture his eyes welled up with tears of gratitude. He wants to thank everyone who has helped with or encouraged the pursuit of his dream.



July 16, Crow went before the board and showed a blue print of the home he hopes to one day build. But, because he does not have a specific timeline for building, and because one property owner objected to allowing someone to live in an RV in the neighborhood, his request for a variance was denied.

"They weren't comfortable leaving an open-ended date for approval of an RV staying there," said Jay Hoyt with INCOG's Planning Office. "So, in the end, they turned him down."

According to Hoyt, a variance for running electricity to an RV on property zoned as residential is normally only granted during the actual construction time of the person's home on the same site.

Crow told me this is a setback, not the end of his dream.

"This Friday, I'm going to look at some tiny homes," he said. "It's a permanent structure, and if I can afford it, it will be sitting on this foundation."

He knows that structure will also require permits, but he is willing to seek them if it means making his dream of an affordable housing solution on his little piece of property come true.

