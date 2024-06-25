Tulsa apartment complex facing multiple code enforcement violations

TULSA, Okla. — Residents from The Crossing at Southern Hills Apartments are calling on the Problem Solvers and Tulsa's Code Enforcement Office for help.

"Code Enforcement and our Fire Marshal's Office have been out there to address violations under the maintenance code, the fire code, the nuisance code, and the zoning code," Said Kevin Cox with Tulsa's Code Enforcement Office.

Tenants called the Problem Solvers in mid-June when dumpsters were overflowing because trash had not been picked up in two weeks.

Code Enforcement went out as well and issued a work order to its abatement contractor to clean up the trash and board up vacant apartments.

The Problem Solvers have called several times asking for an interview with the owner and property manager about their plans for fixing the violations but have not gotten a call back.

Renters needing help with code enforcement issues in the City of Tulsa just need to call 311 to put in a complaint. There is no need to fear retaliation from your landlord. Cox told the Problem Solvers Code Enforcement keeps the names of those who file complaints confidential.

