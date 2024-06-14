HEAPS OF TRASH: Tenants want trash cleaned up at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, okla — Heaping piles of smelly trash have tenants of the Crossing at Southern Hills Apartments calling the Problem Solvers for help.

Its leasing agent confirmed the dumpsters had not been emptied for two weeks.

She said she notified corporate and late June 14 the dumpsters were emptied. However, a resident sent a photo to the Problem Solvers showing the heaps of trash surrounding them had not been cleaned up.

The City of Tulsa sent us this statement when asked if it was aware of the situation: "We are actively working this property for multiple violations under the Property Maintenance Code. In addition, we have previously notified this complex for the complaint below of outside storage of trash, junk, and debris which would include the overflowing trash and debris around the dumpsters. Code enforcement plans to revisit the property and if we find reoccurring violations of nuisance violations, we will issue a courtesy reminder to abate the nuisance(s), and if no action is taken, a work order will be issued to the clean up the property."

Tenants have to ways to get action when landlords do not clean things up.



Call 311 and make a complaint to the City of Tulsa's Code Enforcement office.

Contact the Tulsa Health Department to file a complaint. Phone: 918-582-9355 or go to its website Tulsa Health Department

