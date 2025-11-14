GOOD STEWARD: Sapulpa woman uses Lay's money to help others this Thanksgiving

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa woman who won $1 million from a Lay's potato chip contest this summer is using her prize money to help others, including providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 20 families and opening a home for disabled men.

Paula George's bacon grilled cheese-flavored chip was selected as the winner of Lay's "Do Us A Flavor" contest earlier this year. Now, she's turning her good fortune into opportunities to give back to her community.

"This was everybody's win, and it was given to me by God. So I'm just grateful and want to be a good steward," George said.

George's winning chip recipe was based on the bacon grilled cheese sandwich she used to share with her late father. Those cherished family memories inspired her to do something special this Thanksgiving season.

"There's a lot of need right now, so we wanted to be able to help as many as we could," George said.

Working with the Sapulpa Times, George created "The Chip Lady's Thanksgiving Giveaway." Heartfelt submissions flooded in, and more than 20 winners were selected. George contacted them herself on November 14. Each family will receive a turkey, all the trimmings, and even dessert — all handpicked by George herself.

"If I go pick it out, I'm going to go pick out the best. I'm going to look through every celery and give these people the best there is available. So I wanted to be hands-on and give my love that way," George said.

George has also helped others with mortgage and rent payments. Plus, she recently purchased a property called the "Million Miracle House" — a home in Sapulpa for disabled men.

"What we're going to do is we're going to give them a place to live within their budget," George said.

Raymond Smith is the first resident to move in. "She wanted to do this, the whole time I've known her, 30 years, she always wanted to help people who can't help themselves," Smith said.

George said her parents taught her the importance of giving back to others.

"I saw my dad my whole life and my mom giving to people and helping them," George said.

Living on the farm she's always wanted, George wakes up each morning feeling grateful.

"Like a dream come true. I wake up in the morning and I think is this really my house?" George said.

George credits everyone who voted for her chip flavor with changing her life, and she hopes her acts of kindness will inspire others to help their communities.

"I'm hoping that the miracles that I give out will inspire other people to create and provide and then share with me the miracles that they're doing to help other people," George said.

George has some fun planned for her family, too, like a trip to Disneyland. But she said the happiest place on earth is here at home, helping others. And she's not done yet.

"I'm just getting started!" George said.

George and her husband both have their own businesses, and she's about to launch a new venture called "The Chip Lady Party Rental."

