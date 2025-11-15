TULSA BOUND: Pulitzer winner Hernan Diaz to receive Tulsa literary award

TULSA, Okla. — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hernan Diaz will visit Tulsa in December to receive the 2025 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award from the Tulsa City-County Library and Tulsa Library Trust.

The award marks the 40th anniversary of the Distinguished Author Award, which recognizes outstanding literary achievement. Diaz expressed surprise and honor at receiving the recognition.

"It was a great surprise and an even greater honor if you look at the people who have received this award in the past, it almost seems like a clerical error to find oneself among those names," Diaz said.

In an interview with 2 News, Diaz told 2 News Anchor Julie Chin that this will be his first visit to Tulsa.

"Bizarrely, I've traveled extensively on touring and especially throughout the United States, but for some reason I've never been to Tulsa before, and I'm glad that this will be rectified soon enough," Diaz said.

Literary achievements and the writing process

Diaz's first novel, "In the Distance," was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, followed by "Trust," which won the Pulitzer Prize. The author maintains a unique writing process, crafting all his books by hand with a pen before transcribing them digitally.

"I start the day by writing things out longhand and then later in the day, I also transcribe them because I'm too worried everything will disappear or that I will misplace my notebook," Diaz said.

The author revealed he's working on something new right now.

"I've just finished a new novel. I'm editing it. I'm a big self-editor. I think most of my day is devoted to revising my own work," Diaz said. "I don't have a publication date as of yet. I'm too superstitious to talk about it, but it's fully finished."

HBO adaptation in development

Diaz's novel "Trust" is being adapted into a limited series for HBO. The author serves as executive producer and has collaborated on the screenplay with director Todd Haynes.

"Todd Haynes is directing the adaptation, who I think is one of America's greatest living artists, and Kate Winslet is starring in it," Diaz said. "I'm really loving the scripts."

Tulsa events

Diaz's trip to Tulsa to receive the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award is a celebration that includes two events. A free public presentation will take place on December 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library at 5th and Denver. Then, a formal black tie gala honoring Diaz will be held on December 5, which requires pre-registration.

During the public presentation, Diaz plans to discuss his literary journey.

"I will walk through my experience as a reader and as a writer. There is not one without the other, and how I got to this place where I find myself," Diaz said. "This will entail talking about my own personal canon, the authors and the traditions that I love, how they have shaped me, what my relationship with language is."

More information about attending both Tulsa events can be found here.

