PASS IT ON: Boy asks for fishing stories instead of toys for Christmas

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Most kids fill their Christmas wish lists with the latest toys and gadgets, but 10-year-old Brantley Seabolt from Barnsdall has a different kind of request this holiday season.

Instead of asking for presents, Brantley is hoping to receive Christmas cards filled with favorite fishing memories from anglers across the country.

"The number one thing I like to do is go fishing," Brantley said.

For Brantley, a tackle box is like a treasure chest. His father, Jeremy, introduced him to the sport four years ago.

"We're fishing, if we're not working, eating, or sleeping," Jeremy Seabolt said.

It's a love that has been passed through generations.

"It's just always been an escape. Everybody needs something, and I just got lucky that my son's escape is the same as mine," Jeremy said.

Brantley has big dreams for his future in the sport.

"When I grow up, I'd like to be a fisherman on TV," he said.

That's why the 10-year-old with a twinkle in his eye is tackling Christmas differently this year. Instead of asking for material gifts, he's requesting something more meaningful – stories.

"I really like to read, so I thought it would be a good idea to ask people for Christmas cards," Brantley said.

"One thing we really like hearing is fishing stories from people when we're like at the boat ramps, and docks, and things like that," Jeremy said.

Brantley is casting a wide net with his request, hoping to hear from fishermen from all 50 states.

"We're really looking forward to hearing what makes it special to other people," Jeremy said.

"I'm just ready to read them," Brantley added.

To help get Brantley started, 2 News reached out to one of the most successful anglers of all time – Edwin Evers, who lives in Oklahoma. The professional bass champion took Brantley's request one step further by sending an encouraging video message.

"Hey, Brantley! I hear you have a similar passion to what I have for bass fishing. I'm humbled by what is important to you with gifts of letters and stories and memories, that's really, really cool. I hear you don't live very far from me. I was your age when I had the bug, the bite to become a professional bass fisherman. I fished a lot of ponds and creeks around my house growing up, and went camping a lot. I've got to pinch myself now and then because here I am, I've made my living 30 to 40 years later. I want to wish you a Merry Christmas – here's to catching some big fish and a great 2026. I wish you the best, buddy," Evers said in his message.

"Yeah, that's pretty cool!" Brantley responded with excitement.

As the cards roll in, the family will track each state on their 'Seabolt Squad' Facebook page, where people can reach out if they want to send a card.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what we get," Jeremy said.

The Seabolt family plans to display the cards around their home until Santa's big night.

"We're going to sit around and read those stories on Christmas Eve while we wait for Santa to come," Jeremy said.

Brantley is hoping this Christmas wish catches on.

"It makes my heart feel good when they tell me stuff they remember," he said.

The cards will become a new collection of treasures – the beginning of what could be the best Christmas fish tale ever told.

"Merry Christmas, and thank you, everyone, for helping me. I hope you catch some big ones," Brantley said.

You can check out the Seabolt Squad Facebook page here.

You can also mail your cards to Brantley Seabolt, PO Box 90, Barnsdall, OK 74002.

