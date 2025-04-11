BACON GRILLED CHEESE: Sapulpa woman in top 3 for $1M Lay's chip contest

SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman in Sapulpa is up to win $1 million, and she's put her chips all in — bacon grilled cheese chips, to be exact.

Paula George, along with over 700,000 others, entered the Lay's Do Us A Flavor contest.

Contestents submitted their dream chip flavor ideas, and Lay's made three a reality, including Paula's.

Paula got the idea for her flavor from her late father's bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans the memory of a delicious home-cooked meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay’s potato chip.

The top three flavors, in no particular order, are:



Valentina & Lime by Araceli Huerta from San Jose, California

Bacon Grilled Cheese by Paula George of Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Wavy Korean Style Fried Chicken by Neelia Lynn from Chesterfield, Virgina

From April 21 until June 13, you can vote for your favorite here.

The two who come in second and third place will get $50,000.

