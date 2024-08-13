'You never know': Bartlesville PD, schools partner to increase SRO efforts

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Leaders in Bartlesville have spent all Summer gearing up for the school year. Part of those efforts have included an increased investment in safety and security.

Folks in Bartlesville are ready for school to start.

“Both my wife and I graduated from here, our kids went here,” longtime Bartlesville resident Allen Bretz said, “We know some of the administrators and teachers, and they just do a fantastic job.”

Amid the excitement might come some anxiety for parents. Safety and security are always in the spotlight for districts across Green Country, including Superintendent Chuck McCauley’s district.

“This’ll be our second year that we’ve had a full-time SRO at all nine of our sites,” McCauley said.



The district and the police department didn’t stop there. They’ve partnered to increase efforts in respect to school resource officers.

“We want your children to be able to go to school and feel like they’re in a safe environment where they can receive a good education,” Lt. Chris Mims, who oversees the SROs said.

He told 2 News they take the partnership seriously. In fact, this Summer, they sent each SRO to behavioral threat assessment training and site assessment training.

Those training sessions help officers deal with mental health crises and secure the school building itself.

The police department will also be expanding its presence in the district. An additional officer will be present at the high school.



Allen Bretz has a long line of history within BPS. He’s glad to know safety is the priority.

“Well, I think it’s a good idea. We generally have a really good school system here, not many problems,” Bretz said, “But you never know. So it’s good to see it. Kind of glad they’re doing it.”

An SRO’s first duty is to protect. Mims says that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“SROs act as mentors. Sometimes, they wear several different hats. Counselors … we’re also educators. They are considered part of the school staff,” Mims said.

School starts in Bartlesville on Aug. 15

