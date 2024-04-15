Riot shields donated to Bartlesville High School

TULSA, Okla. — A community effort two years in the making to protect children at Bartlesville High School came to fruition this week.

$27,000 in ballistic shields were donated to school resource officers.

They weigh about 10 pounds and are pistol—and rifle-proof.

This isn't the first donation of its kind in Green Country. Here's a clip from a similar donation in Claremore:

Ballistic shields donated to law enforcement

Mandy Lumbley, the assistant principal, has a child on campus and is thrilled by the donation.

“Having the equipment that they need and able to protect our kids, that’s the most important part,” Lumbley said.

The Stand 1st Foundation provided the shields. They told 2 News last year that nearly 80% of officers were shot in spots not protected by a vest.

The Bartlesville community worked for two years to raise the money for this upgrade. Lumley said this is a massive weight lifted off her shoulders.

"That takes a huge relief off of parents knowing that they are sending their kids to school. They're going to be safe every day and just a lot less to worry about," said Lumley.



Stand 1st said these ballistic shields can not only protect officers, but kids as well. Caleb Samson, a school resource officer at Bartlesville high school says this will be essential for safety of children.

"It adds a lot of extra security. Something that we can have in our vehicles or in officers that we can grab and bring with us," said Samson.

Samson told 2 News that this donation is huge because of their current lack of resources.

"Anytime we're able to get equipment donated to us, it's great; it's equipment that we otherwise may not have," Samson said.

The Stand 1st Foundation said that there are more plans for riot shields to reach more schools around the area.

If anyone would like to donate and be a part of the effort for more riot shields, click here.

