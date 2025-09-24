'You just have to give women an opportunity': Lawlani tackles NSU football ops

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Angela Lalwani has her own vision for the Northeastern State football program.

"This is where I keep all my forms. This is all my Saginaw trip. This is for the next away trip."

The 25-year-old named the first Director of Football Operations in NSU's long, tradition-rich history. She handles a wide range of behind-the-scenes tasks, including travel arrangements, food for the team, ticketing, social media promotion, and more.

"It takes pressure off the coaches, and they've never had anybody other than coaches do it," Lawlani said. "That's how it normally works at smaller schools. So I took advantage of it."

The football program is taking advantage too. Head Coach Darrin Chiaverini has the Riverhawks off to their best start in nearly a decade. Lawlani's work takes some things off his full plate.

"I wear a lot of hats. I'm the head coach, but I'm also the play caller," Chiaverini said. "I do a lot of stuff with recruiting. I'm very involved in recruiting, so if I can get someone to help, believe me I'll take it. So, she's doing a great job."

Her resume is long for her young age. Time spent with the Chicago Bears, a participant at the NFL Women's Forum, playing a big part in the Dream Bowl, and more. All in a male-dominated sport.

"I feel like people think that men are better than us," Lawlani said. "You just have to give women an opportunity, and I feel like once you give an opportunity, you can see women are allowed to do it and they can do it."

"Doesn't matter if you're a woman or a man, I want to see people get opportunities as long as you work hard and do a good job," Chiaverini said. "And Angela works hard and does a good job. That's all that matters."

So far, so good for Lawlani.

"I'm taking less pressure off them," Lawlani said. "They're liking what I'm choosing for food, meals. And they like my hotels."

Lawlani says her long-term goal is to work in operations first at the division one level, then hopefully in the NFL. She also serves as NSU's Coordinator of Athletics Management.

