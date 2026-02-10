“Working diligently to take steps to correct it.”: Muskogee works to fix streetlight outages

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dark streets across Muskogee are being addressed rapidly after the city uncovered more than 300 non-working streetlights.

Muskogee’s 27th Street is where Candi Washington has always called home.

“Born and raised here,” said Candi Washington.

She says two years ago, the light at the corner of 27th and Caddo went out.

“It’s been so many things that have happened since the lights went off,” said Washington.

Concerned about people walking in the dark, dogs roaming, and crime, she reported it.

“I am sometimes working, and I don’t like coming in and it being dark,” said Washington. “Even when we have our porchlights on, it’s still very dark in the area.”

It wasn’t until Feb 5. that it was finally turned back on.

“There’s less likely to be foul activity going on when there’s light on,” said Washington.

It’s part of an effort to get hundreds of broken streetlights fixed across Muskogee. In the Feb 2. city council meeting, the city manager addressed the issue.

“The police department has been cataloging streetlights that are out,” said Kendal Francis. “Almost on a nightly basis, they’ve been turning in those numbers to public works.”

They’ve found out about 300 lights so far. That is a combination of city-owned and privately-owned lights.

OG&E said they’ve got about 100 streetlights working in the past few weeks and are sending extra crews to Muskogee to fix the rest. The power company expects the work to be largely finished in about two weeks.

“We heard the citizens,” said Francis. “We understand that it truly is a problem and we’re working diligently to take steps to correct it.”

City Manager Kendal Francis said older lights will be replaced with new LED ones, and city staff are marking the light poles so neighbors can see which lights have already been reported.

Washington says she’s just glad her street is bright again.

“Well, thank you, Jesus. The lights are back on,” said Washington. “In times like these, we need to have some reassurance that we can be safe.”

If you need to report an outage, you can visit the city’s website. You can also visit OG&E's website or the OG&E app.

OG&E issued this statement:

"We appreciate our partnership with the City of Muskogee in serving the community. OG&E has been working closely with the City on restoring close to 100 streetlights in the past few weeks. Right now, OG&E has mobilized additional crews to Muskogee to complete this work.

OG&E customers and concerned citizens can now also report streetlight outages online at OGE.com/ReportOutage and in the OG&E app."

The safety of the public and our crews is always our top priority, and work is scheduled to minimize traffic impacts. We appreciate the Public Works Department Team and City of Muskogee’s leadership."

The City of Muskogee issued this statement:

"The City of Muskogee has heard the concerns expressed by City Council and residents regarding streetlight outages and has taken immediate action in close coordination with OG&E.

The Muskogee Police Department, while on patrol, has begun cataloging non-functioning streetlights, and providing that information to the Public Works Department. Public Works then determines whether the light is City-owned or a private security (“private pay”) light, and shares that information with OG&E. To date, approximately 300 lights have been identified, comprising City streetlights and private security lights.

The City appreciates its strong partnership with OG&E. City staff and OG&E have worked closely together to develop a coordinated, strategic plan to systematically address streetlight outages across the community and prioritize repairs based on need and location.

Residents may see marked or flagged poles throughout the city, which indicates the outage has been identified and added to the repair list. As repairs move forward, older legacy streetlights will be replaced with modern LED lighting where applicable.

This process will take time due to the scope of work involved. City-controlled streetlights are being addressed as quickly as possible, and residents can assist by reporting outages through the SeeClickFix app or on the City’s website at MuskogeeOK.gov/SeeClickFix.

Street lighting is an important component of neighborhood safety, and the City of Muskogee remains committed alongside OG&E to restoring reliable lighting throughout the community."

