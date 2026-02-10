Man accused of sexually assaulting adoptive sister pleads guilty to all counts

TULSA, Okla. — Sammy Fridenberg, the Tulsa man who admitted to sexually abusing his adoptive sister, has pleaded guilty to nine different counts.

The charges included molestation, first-degree rape, and forcible sodomy.

2 News first reported on the charges against Fridenberg in 2024. The victim, Alexis Fridenberg, said her abuse is part of a failed foster system.

Alexis says she was living in a five-bedroom trailer with 15 other children. Sammy was the Fridenberg's biological son. Court documents show that other relatives have come forward, also accusing Sammy of abuse.

Sammy Fridenberg will be sentenced on March 9.

