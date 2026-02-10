Four Tulsa Public Schools improve state report card, no longer 'needs improvement'

TULSA, Okla. — Four schools within the Tulsa Public Schools system have improved academic results and are no longer listed as "needs improvement" by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Kerr Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Mitchell Elementary, and Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy have all been removed from the Comprehensive Support and Improvement designation.

“We are thrilled to see the hard work of our students and the dedication of our educators at these four schools,” said Dr. Ebony Johnson. “The focus and determination of our schools and district leaders puts academic growth at the forefront of our daily work – and it is working. As the state’s largest school district, we are committed to accelerating student achievement. Tulsa Public Schools is truly a district on the rise.”

From 2024 to 2025, 42 schools within Tulsa Public Schools improved their school report cards. There are fewer than 30 schools that are still under the Comprehensive Support and Improvement designation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

