WORK UNDERWAY: Leaders break ground on Sunset Amp. in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Construction work is underway for the Sunset Amphitheater in Broken Arrow. Leaders broke ground at the site during an Oct. 11 ceremony.

It marks the beginning of an ambitious project; with more than $200 million invested between the city and private investors.

2 News met Broken Arrow citizen Laura Davis at a celebration for the groundbreaking. She believes the payoff will be bigger than the investment.

“I think it’ll bring a lot of good business to the community,” Davis said.

The live music venue is set to be one of the biggest developments in Broken Arrow's history.

The work just to get to this point has been enormous. In fact, it’s been less than a year between the first conversations and the groundbreaking.



BA mayor Debra Wimpee promises the momentum won’t stop.

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” the project will be completed, Wimpee said.

JW Roth was in the grocery business before he started building music venues. He and other investors are financing the project with more than $90 million.



“The leadership in Broken Arrow takes it up a notch or two for us,” Roth said, “Simply because they’re progressive in their thinking, they’re aggressive in the way they do business.”

Right now, there’s not much at the site excpet for some gravel, but once the venue opens, it’ll host about one event every week.

Wimpee says the suites are sold out, and they cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. They also expect plenty of general ticket sales and businesses around Broken Arrow to benefit.

“The impact that it will have economically to our city will be outstanding,” Wimpee said, “Over $2 million a year in sales tax revenue will be coming in here that we could be working with that could do some great things for infrastructure and public safety and help wagoner county, help the school system.”

Leaders expect the first concerts to get underway in the Fall of 2025.

