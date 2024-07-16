MORE MONEY: Broken Arrow Amphitheater receives near 40 million dollar investment

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 million dollars will go towards the Sunset Amphitheater in Broken Arrow.

City leaders said it will do more than bring music fans to the area. It will also create hundreds of jobs. Brittany Tidwell has lived in Broken Arrow for five years.

Tidwell said the major investment boosted her confidence in the project.

"I think it's really a testimony to just how much Broken Arrow is growing and how much people are able to see that this community is beautiful,” said Tidwell.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce partnered with the city of Broken Arrow and Wagoner County. The partnership promised matching funds to help infrastructure.

Emily Tyre just moved to Broken Arrow. Tyre said the amphitheater will put Broken Arrow on the map.

"Broken arrow is a hidden gem that not a lot of people know about, so anytime that we can get better recognized, I think that's fantastic,” said Tyre.

City leaders expect the amphitheater to draw in 600,000 people every year. Brese Campbell said she'll be one of them.

"Yeah, I'm super excited to be able to go all sorts of different concerts with friends and a fun little excuse to go have some fun,” said Campbell.

The large investment boosted the confidence of Tyre as well.

"The main idea is to spread the word about how awesome it can be, and this is going to do nothing but help do that, so absolutely, I'm confident,” said Tyre.

Construction of the new venue is planned to finish by late 2025.

