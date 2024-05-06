With few public storm shelters, officials recommend sheltering in place

TULSA, Okla. — With few public storm shelters open around Green Country as severe weather moves into the area, it’s up to the individual or family to have a safety plan in place.

In Tulsa County, there are no public storm shelters, said Joseph Kralicek, Executive Director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

He said it poses more danger for residents to attempt to leave their homes versus finding a safe place inside their houses.

“What we’ve seen is it’s actually statistically safer for you to shelter in place rather than trying to flee to a shelter and getting in your car and driving,” said Kralicek. “It’s not something that you need to be in fear of, but it is something that you need to prepare for.”

For many Oklahomans, the turbulent weather is as familiar to them as the color orange.

Kevin Davee was born and raised in the state. He feels the strong weather just comes with the territory.

“It’s something we’re used to, it happens every year,” said Davee. “If you’re in the path and especially with the precision on tracking that they do now, you really need to move to shelter.”

2 News polled our viewers on Facebook to see where they take shelter.

Besides a handful of typical Oklahoman responses of sitting in a lawn chair on the porch (which is never recommended), most viewers said they shelter in a bathroom or interior room.

Davee and his family shelter in a ground-floor walk-in closet, away from windows.

That strategy is also recommended by TAEMA officials.

“Most modern construction is able to withstand a tornado, so that’s why we tell people your best bet if you don’t have a shelter is to seek the lowest point in your home away from all outside doors and windows, and to kneel down cover your head, protect your head, because your biggest threat in a tornado is actually from flying debris,” he said.

While Tulsa County doesn’t have public shelters, 2 News called surrounding counties to see what options they may have available for people looking for a sturdier structure.

GREEN COUNTRY SHELTERS

Pawnee County



Pawnee Elementary School

Pawnee High School (pet friendly)

Title 6 Building

Law Enforcement Building

Washington County



Copan

Vera

Rogers County



Oolagah-Talala Public Schools

Catoosa Schools

Mayes County



Chouteau Early Childhood Center

The Dome in Locust Grove

Craig County



Big Cabin

Ketchum

Blue Jacket

If you can't get to a certified storm shelter, here are some things to look for when finding somewhere safe:

Find a safe room built to withstand high winds. The next best protection is a small room with no windows on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Mobile, manufactured, trailer homes and recreational vehicles (RVs) are not safe in high wind events. Plan ahead by finding a sturdy building to shelter in before a tornado watch or warning.

If you live in an apartment and do not have a suitable room, you can shelter in a hallway in the middle of your building, plan to shelter with a neighbor on a lower floor or consider any common spaces that you can get to quickly, like a community building.

