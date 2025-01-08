Will Rogers' historic home in California destroyed by wildfires

TULSA, Okla. — Ongoing wildfires in California destroyed the former home of Will Rogers.

Rogers, Oklahoma's Favorite Son, moved to California in 1919 and became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood in the '30s. His birthplace is commemorated in Claremore.

2 News Oklahoma

The site of his former home sits at Will Rogers State Park in Los Angeles.

Here is a look at the home before the fires.

Photo from Rhys Martin

The Rogers family confirmed fire destroyed the home and posted this photo on their Facebook.

The Rogers Family

Rogers' great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry is on-site and said crews worked to get artifacts out of the house before the fires got to them.

While the loss to the Will Rogers Ranch is devastating, it pales in comparison to the loss of the property and businesses and, more importantly, the lives of those in the surrounding area.



The Rogers family is devastated by the loss of the California ranch and the overwhelming loss of the community. Our hearts go out to all those neighbors who have lost their homes. The community of Pacific Palisades has always been a generous supporter of the Will Rogers State Historic Park. It is the hidden gem of the Palisades.



The family donated the ranch in 1944 to the State of California to act as a living museum to Will Rogers. The Rogers family has always been actively involved and will continue to be involved as we recover from this disaster. State park officials are there right now assessing the situation.



Jennifer Rogers, the family representative, is active with the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, as well as a founding member of the Will Rogers Ranch Foundation, which supports Will Rogers State Historic Park. She is in direct contact with California State Parks, which is currently on-site assessing the situation. State park employees spent time yesterday getting artifacts out of the house, but the situation is still evolving, and we won’t know the full extent of the damage for a few days.

The fires in California killed two people and 70,000 people have fled the areas for safety.

National 5 dead, 70,000 evacuated as extreme wind drives Los Angeles-area wildfires Justin Boggs

Here is a look at the damage compared to before fires:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

