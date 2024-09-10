Who answers to Langston University's more than $400M funding deficit?

LANGSTON, Okla. — Langston University has been shorted more than $400 million dollars in state funding.

In Sept. of last year, Governor Kevin Stitt was one of 16 governors to receive a letter detailing a more than $12 billion funding disparity between Historically Black Colleges or Universities and their non-HBCU counterparts.

2 News reached out to his office to ask why Langston University has not received that funding. His office said the governor did not have time to speak with us.

As the only HBCU in the state of Oklahoma, being that underfunded is causing serious ramifications for the community.

Students say this isn't new, but the effects may be most visible this semester.

From broken AC units to electrical and infrastructure problems, buildings across campus have become unsafe for students to learn in. This started the ongoing cycle of moving online, returning to hybrid learning, and then returning to a virtual classroom when another issue came to light.

Christion Gause said he and his peers are resilient, but not being invested in takes a toll.

“It hurts to see as a student sometimes when other institutions are receiving that kind of funding and then we’re consistently falling behind for reasons that we’re just not privy to."

These letters sent by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack.

Langston University, the 1890 land-grant institution in your state, while producing extraordinary graduates that contribute greatly to the state’s economy and the fabric of our nation, has not been able to advance in ways that are on par with Oklahoma State University, the original Morrill Act of 1862 land-grant institution in your state, in large part due to unbalanced funding.



The longstanding and ongoing underinvestment in Langston University disadvantages the students, faculty, and community that the institution serves. Furthermore, it may contribute to a lack of economic activity that would ultimately benefit Oklahoma. It is our hope that we can work together to make this institution whole after decades of being underfunded.

These letters outline that this issue of equitable funding is not just an issue here in Oklahoma.

HBCU's nationwide have been underfunded more than $12 billion.

As land-grant universities, these institutions have fund-matching agreements with their states. The states, however, do not appear to be holding up their end of the bargain.

2 News reached out to Oklahoma Board of Regents, Senator George Young, as well as the chair and vice chair for the Senate Education Committee.

The BOR sent this statement hours after an interview request:

The State Regents have allocated $56.25 million in this fiscal year to Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities to address deferred maintenance needs across the state system. We thank our Legislature for making a substantial multi-year investment in higher education facilities to maintain the quality of our campuses for years to come.

All the while, Langston students are committed to making the most of their college education.

But, they still call on state leaders to supply the institution with the adequate funding so the university can prosper.

“If we get what we were promised, we’ll be okay," said Gause. "And if we don’t, I believe we’ll be okay still, but we all want the best collegiate experience for our students because they’re paying for it.”

