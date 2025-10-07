'What's the next step?'|Coweta neighbors curious of 200-acre annexation

Coweta City Council approved annexing 193 acres of land on Oct. 6 that has neighbors asking questions at City Hall.

The land sits between Highways 72 and 51B. The vote also enacted in an emergency ordinance for the annexation.

"What are the plans? What's the next step?" Wagoner County resident Sharon Heymans told 2 News.

Heymans question what's on the horizon for the land south of town, and what changes might come to her and her neighbors who border it.

"Because we want to be free of others and enjoy, you know, the deer," Heymans said. "All that's going to be disrupted. There's a beaver (nearby, too). I mean, the quality of life that we chose will be irreparably damaged."



The potential benefits of new housing plan, industrial investment, or even a data center, for example, are what Pam Howell thinks of.

"The city needs money," Howell said. "And people are wanting parks and things like that, and the roads fixed and all."

2 News also listened to Coweta city manager Julie Casteen, who said it's too early to speculate what the intentions are for the land until at least another month, when it can be voted on for rezoning.

"Someone might look at that and say, 'Oh my goodness, they're going to take all our water,'" Casteen said. "It's really hard to say without knowing what the plans are yet, but we wouldn't do something to put the city residents in danger of not having resources. So anything that comes forward will be closely evaluated."

