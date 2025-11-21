'Huge impact': New program coming to Okmulgee to address poverty

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A new program called Bridges Out of Poverty is coming to Okmulgee, intended to help families break the cycle of poverty. City leaders said it's a free 20-week course that will give the community tools, training, and support to overcome financial barriers.

The first course will be held Jan. 6, 2026, from 6 to 8 PM, at First Free Will Baptist Church, located near West 12th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

Krystle Hilton knew firsthand what poverty was like.

"My husband and I went through homelessness, we lived in our car… That was like the lowest point of our lives," said Hilton.

According to Data USA, Oklahoma's poverty rate was about 23% in 2023 - nearly double the 12% national average.

Chet Cottom, the president of Okmulgee's Bridges Out of Poverty, said his plan should bring those numbers down.

"This is the program that we needed to educate people into a different place," said Cottom.

Hilton said she was excited for it.

We need it… The more programs that we're able to get and have access to, the more we can all grow," said Hilton.

Cottom said the program is possible through partnerships between local churches, businesses, and the city. It's privately funded, so no tax dollars were being used.

Cottom will teach it alongside Okmulgee Mayor Mickey Baldwin.

Cottom told 2 News that attendees will get $25 for every class they attend.

Hilton said she wondered about the specifics of how this would help people.

“What all are they going to be offering?" said Hilton.

2 News took this question to Cottom.

"The skill that they will learn will be the tools that they need to really have a different mindset," said Cottom.

People can sign up by filling out applications at local banks and organizations, such as the Okmulgee County homeless shelter.

Hilton said the program could be big for her community.

"I'm excited about it and I think it's going to make a huge impact in our community," said Hilton.

