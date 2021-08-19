WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Local venues hosting 'case-by-case basis' concerts

TULSA, Okla. — Cain's Ballroom is just the latest Tulsa entertainment venue to say they will treat each concert on a 'case-by-case basis' for the time being. This may mean switching to requiring masks or providing vaccination status to attend.

The BOK Center was the first local venue in the metro area to announce its management would go through each concert listing on a 'case-by-case basis.' Some of the health and safety plans that could impact future concerts at the BOK include:



fans and staff wearing masks

cashless transactions, including digital tickets

hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the venue

In a Facebook post, Cain's announced attendees who are going to see Sylvan Esso on Sept. 16. have to prove their vaccination status or show a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attending the concert.

Chad Rogers, manager of Cain's Ballroom, says these decisions are being based on the conversations artists are having with their own management teams, not the venue.

"A lot of artists are making these decisions and requiring the same of all of the venues that they are playing for their entire tours," Rogers says.

This isn't the first time adjustments have been made for Cain's. Artists like Green Day and Jason Isbell also required proof of vaccination for their recent shows at the iconic Tulsa venue.

AEG Presents, known for putting on the Coachella music festival, announced it would require fans and crews at live events would have to show proof of vaccination starting Oct 1. The entertainment company runs local favorite Rocklahoma and the Born & Raised festivals every year.

As of right now, neither Rocklahoma nor Born & Raised has issued any requirements for attendees heading to Pryor for the music festivals next month.

