Tulsa's BOK Center to treat events on 'case-by-case basis' for COVID-19 protocols

TULSA, Okla. — Despite some venues across the U.S. placing strict masking and vaccination requirements on live shows, Tulsa's BOK Center says its management will treat each event on a case-by-case basis.

AEG Presents, which includes several venues across the country, announced Thursday that beginning Oct. 1 fans and crews at live events would have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

MORE >>> AEG to require proof of vaccination for fans, crews at all its venues in U.S.

However, the BOK Center is managed by ASM Global which has its own health and safety plan in place for its upcoming shows including Friday's WWE Smackdown event.

Management implemented what they've called their "VenueShield" which includes the following protocols:

All fans, as well as staff, are recommended to wear face coverings inside BOK Center.

ASM Tulsa staff has been trained and will be actively utilizing new methods of sanitation, wiping down surfaces after use, frequent hand washing, etc.

A focus on digital ticketing and cashless transactions.

Increased digital signage throughout the venue reminding patrons of the importance of social distancing when possible and washing hands frequently.

Safety barriers at all food & beverage points of sale inside the venue.

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas, and the box office at BOK Center.

Ample hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue in high touch point areas to promote hand hygiene.

In Tulsa, artists have recently made vaccinations a requirement to attend their shows.

Green Day required vaccination proof for their Cain's Ballroom show last month, and Jason Isbell required vaccination proof for his show at the same venue Thursday night.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --