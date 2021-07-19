Green Day comes to Cain's Ballroom for surprise warm-up show

TULSA, Okla. — Cain's Ballroom announces that Green Day is coming to the historic music venue on Tuesday, July 20.

Green Day is performing a surprise warm-up show prior to the band kicking off on their Hella Mega Tour on Saturday, July 24 in Dallas, Texas.

Due to the recent spike in COVID cases and the Delta variant, the venue is asking for all attendees to be fully vaccinated. ID & proof of vaccination is required for entry, with no exceptions.

The date of your last injection must be dated no later than July 6, the venue says. Admission will be denied otherwise if no proper proof is provided.

The concert is paperless and no physical tickets will be handed out. Each ticket purchaser must provide the following to be let into the concert:



Photo identification

Proof of official vaccination card

Physical credit card used to purchase tickets

If you purchase an additional ticket for a guest, the guest will also need to prove identification and proof of vaccination card with them.

