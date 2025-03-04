What happened to Scrambl'd? Black-owned, Tulsa breakfast restaurant suddenly closed

TULSA, Okla. — Just 38 days after opening its Tulsa doors, Scarmbl’d closed for good.

“Down here on Greenwood, it’s happening. You know, a lot of things are closing down, and a lot of memories are gone,” Native Tulsan Dr. Mayola Crawford said.

Founder Cordell Love started the concept in OKC, deciding to add another location to Tulsa’s Greenwood District.

He partnered with Eric Johnson, founder of Wing Supreme. The two shared the building and operated their restaurants simultaneously.

“The decision to close has been made due to challenges beyond our control, notably, the negligence of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce,” Love said in a statement.

Love never specified what he meant by ‘neglicence.’

KJRH Brand new ketchup bottles, left behind at the shuttered restaurant.

Meanwhile, Johnson says the chamber had no part in Scrambl’d’s closure.

“There’s a lot of misinformation, the narrative [Love] tried to pass on, was that the Greenwood Chamber has something to do with them not being here. That’s not the case …. that’s totally untrue,” Johnson said.

2 News, with the help of the Black Wall Street Times, reached out to one of Love’s business associates, but never heard back from Love.

KJRH Parts of a sign were ripped off the former location of Scrambl'd.

It’s just another business that didn’t survive. You know, a lot of businesses don’t survive,” Johnson said, “So, I don’t care if you’re on Greenwood, you know, Apache, or Harvard, anywhere. You know, there’s a lot of business that don’t survive. So that’s you know … the nature of the beast.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

