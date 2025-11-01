West Tulsa intersection, 'aggravating' and 'dangerous,' viewer says

TULSA, Okla. — One West Tulsa intersection is two things: busy and inconsistent.

2 News Oklahoma viewer Andrea Spears reached out to KJRH seeking clarity on some ambiguous striping.

Northbound on 33rd W. Avenue, drivers are part of 4 lanes of traffic. At the intersection, right-turners stay in the right lane, while those going straight and those going left go to the left lane.

Southbound on 33rd W. Avenue, the street is residential and unmarked, except for a small portion close to the intersection. Two narrow lanes are split by two yellow lines.

Eastbound on W 41st Street the options are more akin to those Northbound on 33rd West Avenue. It’s a two-lane road, until drivers get closer to the intersection. People going straight or left will stay left, and people going right will get in a clearly marked right turn lane. Additionally, bike lanes take up some excess space.

It’s westbound on 41st, where things become ambiguous. There is just enough space for two cars, but as the painting shows, it is just one lane. However, drivers are taking advantage of the space and going simultaneously.

“It’s aggravating,” Spears said.

Spears drives the intersection several times daily.

“It’s dangerous,” Spears said, “So I started contacting the city.”

Spears says city officials sent her to Tulsa County officials. County officials sent her back to the city. That’s when she called 2 News Oklahoma.

“I can’t stand people just transferring me around. And nobody taking responsibility,” Spears said.

2 News listened to Andrea’s main complaint, the ambiguous painting, unlike on the west side of 33rd West Avenue.

Perhaps, traffic engineers are intending for two, simple lanes. Spears offered her thoughts on that.

“That would be fine. Yes, that would be totally fine. I mean, as long as there’s lines or a sign telling people that that’s what we’re supposed to do now,” Spears said.

For now, that’s conjecture. At press time, a spokesperson for the City of Tulsa was still looking for answers to Andrea’s questions.

“I haven’t seen any wrecks out here, but it’s only a matter of time that somebody runs into somebody and there’s several schools on this street. And the kids … I mean … I don’t know why they can’t just paint a couple of lines,” Spears said.

