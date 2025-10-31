Parents, counselors discuss impact of fentanyl for Red Ribbon Week

TULSA, Okla. — The nation's longest-running drug awareness program, Red Ribbon Week, remains strong, including at schools in Oklahoma.

Some Oklahoma families are making it their mission to help spread the word for future generations, and to some extent, to mend their own hearts.

The middle and high school students of Berryhill packed into the gym this Halloween for an even scarier, but important message: The dangers of fentanyl and other drugs.

"If you had a pack of sweet and low - if it was fentanyl, that would be enough to kill 2,000 people. And that one always surprises them," said Whitney Ruggles.

Ruggles' 15-year-old son, Hunter, an avid skateboarder, died in December, 2021 after taking part of a pill. Now, Ruggles and others from 'families supporting families' tour schools all year long, but especially during Red Ribbon Week. They've been able to reach 2,100 kids just this week, and 16,000 last school year.

"I thought it would be really scary and wouldn't be able to do it, but it's really healing and helps my heart for sure," said Assistant Counselor Tonya Williams.

Williams coordinated the talk for Berryhill and understands the importance of reaching high schoolers.

"You don't know what you're putting in your body if someone offers it to you," said Williams. "So, I hope they take away that 'hey, I don't know what this is my friend is handing me.'"

Families Supporting Families has so many members and people affected by losing a loved one to fentanyl, they make posters for each one, and some schools aren't big enough to house all of them.

In addition to keeping students away from drugs, Ruggles wants loved ones affected to find a support group like she did.

"There was shame in the beginning because I thought I failed, but I really didn't have the information and education that I needed, and that's what I'm doing now," she said. "(I'm) sharing it with others so we don't have to live the same lives.

In 2023, the latest data available, fentanyl was involved in 90 percent of opioid-related deaths in Oklahoma.

