Governor Stitt announces vote for emergency SNAP funding

Governor Kevin Stitt announced a vote will be held Monday, Nov. 3, to make $1 million per week available for seven weeks to Oklahoma's food banks.

The Governor said the state Contingency Review Board will hold the vote. The board is composed of Governor Stitt, Speaker Hilbert, Pro Tem Paxton, and the Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, who serves as a non-voting member.

The vote will be held on Monday.

Governor Stitt stated that the funding will be allocated from the State Emergency Fund, which currently holds $7.8 million. Following the vote and required approvals, the money is expected to be ready for immediate deployment.

In a news release, the Governor said, “This targeted emergency support, alongside the tireless work of our local food banks, will provide weekly food provisions to elderly, disabled, and child SNAP recipients across our 77 counties during periods in which SNAP federal funding is unavailable."

The Governor, Speaker, and Pro Tem are also asking Oklahoma companies and non-profits to match the commitment with donations and manpower support.

In the news release, the Governor said Oklahomans facing hardship can visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/beaneighbor.html to find food assistance closest to their area.

