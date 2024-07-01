‘We’re glad this is a growing community’: Jenks to hire 5 new police officers

JENKS, Okla. — Growth in Jenks is allowing the city to add five new officers to the Jenks Police Department.

For the last four years, Derek Loud has been cutting hair atAll Good Barbershop in downtown Jenks.

“Been watching all this new stuff develop and everything,” said Derek Loud.

He’s seen the development of the community first-hand and is even benefiting from it.

“It’s obviously good for business,” said Loud. “Having more foot traffic and everything, more people driving by.”

He’s one of 30,000 people who call Jenks home. As the city sees even more people moving to town and shopping, the Jenks Police Department said it needs to grow as well.

“It’s a lot of weight off our shoulders that the city is allowing us to hire more,” said Master Patrol Officer Joshua Semke.

Master Patrol Officer Joshua Semke with Jenks Police Department said they recently got approval to hire five more officers to patrol the streets. It’s the most he’s ever seen at once during his time on the force. That adds to their 17 full-time patrol officers and 10 reserve officers currently working the area.

“Even though we have a small town, it’s still a high populated area and that’s why we need these officers on the streets,” said Officer Semke.

He said there are several new housing developments adding to growth including a new neighborhood near 111th and Elm and construction on Harvard between 131st and 141st. The area is technically Bixby, but Jenks officers are responsible for calls there.

“Every day that we’re patrolling we’re seeing new neighborhoods pop up and we’re glad,” said Officer Semke. “We’re glad this is a growing community.”

Another big reason for the new officers is the Tulsa Premium Outletscoming to Jenks. 2 News has been reporting on development at the outlet mall.The major shopping development will bring thousands of people to town and officers expect more calls because of it.

“With shopping you’re going to have unfortunately theft and stuff like that, but that comes with the role of a growing development with shopping and entertainment, but as officers this is our job to combat that,” said Officer Semke.

Jenks Mayor Cory Box said the outlet mall will also hopefully allow the department to continue to grow.

“This is the epicenter for all our future funding for firefighters and police officers,” said Mayor Cory Box. “It is going to be it for now.”

For Loud, he’ll be glad to see the extra officers on the streets.

“I think that it’s a good thing,” said Loud. “My wife and I are pretty active in the community. We walk around a lot. We have a child and are pushing around a stroller so it just makes us feel safe.”

If you’re interested in joining the department visit www.PoliceApp.com/Jenksok or contact the department at jpdselection@jenksok.org.

You can also scan the QR code on the flyer for more information.

