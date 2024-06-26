‘Game-changer for the city’: First look inside Tulsa Premium Outlets

JENKS, Okla. — 2 News got a first look inside the Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.
Tulsans have been looking forward to the project for years. It’ll finally open its doors on Aug. 15. City leaders said the outlet mall is the epicenter of development for the community.
“This complex is the future of our city,” said Jenks Mayor Cory Box.
With 7 weeks until opening days, hundreds of people are hard at work at the Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.
From the middle of the 340,000-square-foot complex to the 20,000-square-foot play area and even inside the stores, crews are making sure each piece is in place for the retailers and the shoppers who will soon grace the sidewalks.
“To see it all come together after that many years in the making is really exciting,” said Stephen Shea.
Stephen Shea is Simon's Vice President of Development. He said more than 1,000 people have worked on the project, and they expect the outlet mall to create about 800 jobs.
“I think we’re in a market that is hungry for this type of product,” said Shea.
He said the outlet will draw people from not only the Tulsa area but from out-of-state too, and those shoppers will see more than 75 retailers. Fifteen of those shops will be a first for Oklahoma.
“This is absolutely a game-changer for the city of Jenks,” said Cory Box.
Jenks Mayor Cory Box also saw the inside of the mall for the first time during the tour. He calls it the epicenter of development south of the highway and a big, expected revenue generator for the city.
“This is going to anchor the sales tax generation for the city of Jenks for the next 50-75 years,” said Box. “Very very excited and it’s really cool to see some of the stores that are here.”
On June 26, 45 new stores were announced.
Here's a list of all the stores planned for the outlet mall:
- BOSS
- Lacoste
- Michael Kors
- Kate Spade
- Vinyard Vines
- Ann Taylor
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- adidas
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Aerie
- Carhartt
- Coach
- Crocs
- Janie & Jack
- Levi’s
- New Balance
- Puma
- Ulta
- Under Armour
- Tory Burch
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Nike
- Columbia Sportswear
- Vera Bradley
- Los Cabos Little Kitchen
- Camp Pickle
- Auntie Anne's
- Banana Republic Factory Store
- Barbee Cookies
- Bath & Body Works/White Barn
- BoxLunch
- Carter's
- Cavender's
- Claire's
- Fabletics
- Five Below
- Gap Factory
- Glitz Nails & Spa
- Grunt style
- Guess
- Hot Topic
- HUK
- IT'SUGAR
- J. Crew Factory
- JD Sports
- Journey's
- Kay Jewelers Outlet
- Les Parfums
- Lids
- Loft
- Miss A
- Oakley Vault
- Old Navy Outlet
- Perfumania
- Perry Ellis
- Rack Room Shoes
- Rally House
- Samsonite
- Simply Southern
- Skechers
- Spencer's
- Sugar Llamas
- Sunglass Hut
- Tea Bear
- The Cosmetics Co.
- Torrid
- Tradehome Shoes
- Victoria's Secret
- What-A-Toy/Elegant Stone
- Zales the Diamond Store Outlet
- Zumiez
If you’d like to be one of the anticipated employees, the outlet mall is hosting a hiring fair on June 27. It’s at the Jenks Chamber Ranch Building at 10596 South Elm Street Jenks, Oklahoma 74037. It’ll take place from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
