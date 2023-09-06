Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks to feature 2 acre park and playground

JENKS: OK — Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks is adding another new attraction to draw in visitors to the city.

Along with 80 new brands, the outlet mall will also feature a fabulous, park and playground, according to the Jenks Chamber of Commerce.

Jenks Chamber President, Heather Turner says the playground will be a huge draw for families.

“People may not realize that there is a 2-acre playground and they said if we didn't have the number one playground in the nation at the Gathering Place in Tulsa, they would put it up against any other playground in the nation. They said that people often come to the outlets specifically just for the playgrounds even if they're not shopping. It's going to be that nice of an area for families with children to come,” said Turner.

Shoppers like Vickie Lynn say they are thrilled with the idea of a new play area.

“I am pumped about that, and I will be having 6 grandkids all under the age of 4 next year and I'm always looking for something new, googling something and I don't want to go too far because they don't like to many car rides so that is perfect. One stop shop and have fun with all the kids and grandkids,” said Lynn.

The Chamber says the outlet mall is expected to draw in 6 million visitors a year, bring in around 100 million in revenue and create at least 600 jobs.

There is no word just yet on which stores will be setting up shop, but people like Maggie Lawley have their favorites.

"Any of the Nike outlets I would love to see that, Under Armour, surprise me. Bring me something new. I'm ready for all of it but I'm also ready for that playground,” said Lawley.

Turner says the Chamber hopes to release some of the names of the stores by November but until then, they are honoring the specific way each store will come in and reveal their brand.

"They have a specific timeline of when they want to roll out a soft launch and then a big grand opening. When they release that list, we will be one of the first to know and of course we will share the fun news," said Turner.

Tulsa Premium Outlets is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

