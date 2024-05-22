'We're always expanding' | Jenks planning to widen stretch of Elm

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has announced plans to widen Elm Road, between 111th and 131st streets. Currently, the stretch of Elm is two lanes, with no sidewalks. Plans are to make it more similar to the stretch north of 111th, which has four lanes and large sidewalks.

DJ Markuson, is a personal trainer at a nearby fitness center. He says clients are frequently 5-10 minutes late for their appointment due to traffic jams.

“Most likely, it’s gonna be a little bit of a jam up here,” Markuson said.

The area is heavily trafficked, with nearby businesses, sports facilities and restaurants. Additionally, the nearby Outlet Mall is getting ready to open. Jillian Barber lives just a block away from Elm. She tells 2 News she’s excited for the project, but knows crews will have to crack an egg to make an omelett.

“I think it would be quite annoying for people kind of going through it at the time [of construction],” Barber said.

However, what would be a nightmare on Elm, could turn into a miracle on 131st.

“I think we’re always expanding out here. I think the widening of the roads is definitely gonna help,” Barber said.

A spokesperson for the City of Jenks told 2 News they expect the construction to last about two years.

