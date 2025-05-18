Broken Arrow High School graduation rescheduled due to severe weather threat

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools notified students and families that the Class of 2025 Graduation would be moved from Monday, May 19 to Tuesday, May 20.

The district said it decided to move graduation due to the threat of severe weather expected across parts of Green Country the evening of Monday, May 19.

2 News has told you several rounds of severe weather are expected starting the weekend of May 17 and May 18.

In its message to students and families, the district said, in part, "...the Class of 2025 Graduation has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 20. Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm."

The district said seniors would be excused from class Monday, May 19, unless they were at risk of failing. It also said seniors would be excused on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21, if they attended Project Graduation, which was also rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday.

The district's full statement and additional information can be found here.

