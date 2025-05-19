OKMULGEE, Okla. — Emergency management officials across Green Country are warning to keep prepared in case storms moving into the area become dangerously severe on May 19.

"Somewhere in Oklahoma we're going to have some major storms," Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Moore told 2 News.



Overnight winds and rain on May 18 knocked out power and knocked over power lines in several parts of Okmulgee County and McIntosh County. Wilson Road near Banyan Road had tree branches cleared from the road but a handful of residents remained without electricity by the evening of May 18.

Rogers and Craig Counties' emergency management teams reported hail in the afternoon, while suggesting its residents should expect more dangerous situations come May 19.

Wagoner and Cherokee counties echoed the same warnings to their neighbors.



Like with Talala Police Department's AI-generated meme, Moore said first responders need extra help from the public before, during, and after bad weather.

"Have that list together. Have everything ready to go," Moore added. "But most importantly, check on your friends and neighbors. We all need someone to look out for us every now and then. I get that. In Oklahoma we do a great job of that with the Oklahoma Standard. Check on the elderly. We very well could (have a worst-case scenario on May 19)."

Moore said two recent bridges that got washed out in early May along Deep Fork River are now open, but warns the same situations could arise elsewhere in the county if flooding returns.

