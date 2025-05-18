Severe weather chances continue, stay weather aware

TULSA, Okla. — A few storms are possible Sunday morning, but those will clear out, leading to a pleasant lunchtime frame. By the afternoon, storm chances start to ramp back up and increase into the evening/overnight hours. All types of severe weather, including very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, will be possible. Ahead of storms, highs climb into the 80s, and we could see winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the south.

Upper 60s to start Monday and then into the low 80s for afternoon temperatures. The chance for strong to severe will increase during the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. Again, all types of severe weather will be possible, and it looks to be the highest risk day for Eastern Oklahoma. The storms could very well continue deep into the night and overnight hours, coming to an end once the front passes.

Cooler, drier, and calmer weather arrives behind the cold front for any mid-week plans.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and Memorial Day weekend, things could be busy again with more storm chances, but we'll be keeping a close eye on that.

