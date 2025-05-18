'Pretty surreal in itself': Bartlesville reflects one year after tornado

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville residents said they feel like their community has come a long way just over a year after the EF-4 tornado. They also said they're prepared as more potentially severe weather is coming in northeastern Oklahoma.

2 News was there on May 6, 2024, when Thomas Huffman's world was thrown into chaos by the tornado.

"I was just like, wow, I was really lucky because there were a lot of people who had a lot of stuff torn up," said Huffman.

Just down the street, Michael Maloney said he'll never forget either.

"There was just all kinds of activity, cars and traffic, people coming down," said Maloney.

As of May 18, 2025, fallen trees and storm debris were cleared from the homes near 22nd Street and Dewey. Huffman said it's a major millstone in recovery for the community.

"Pretty surreal in itself, like you wouldn't be able to tell, like we just recovered pretty well a year later," said Huffman.

Maloney and Huffman told 2 News they had storm shelters and plenty of flashlights ready. Despite what's coming, Huffman admired how far they've come.

"It's been good watching everything get put back together," said Huffman.

