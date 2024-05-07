Storm leaves wake of devastation in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There's extensive damage throughout parts of the Bartlesville area after Monday night's storms.

In a Facebook post, the City of Bartlesville said, "No casualties have been reported. Only minor injuries have been reported."

The City went on to say that multiple fire departments responded to trapped individuals at the Bartlesville Hampton Inn, reporting that "all have been rescued."

Images of the hotel from Tuesday morning show piles of debris throughout the property.

The organization B The Light has a storm shelter open on 219 N Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville.

Since early Tuesday morning, the phone lines for Washington County Emergency Management are down. The agency urged those with emergencies to call 9-1-1 in the meantime.

Citing the outages, Bartlesville Public Schools announced that Tuesday classes are canceled.

"Areas of Bartlesville hit the hardest are the area of Dewey Avenue and 22nd Street and, likely more significantly, north of Tuxedo Boulevard and east of Highway 75. Significant damage has also been reported at Circle Mountain."

The City asked people to avoid the areas of Highway 75 and Tuxedo Boulevard as well as Hillcrest Drive near Bartlesville High School and South Johnstone Avenue, where there are downed power lines reported.

Major damage has been reported in residential areas in northeast Bartlesville and to medical facilities near Jane Phillips Hospital, according to the statement, saying some roads will be closed in these areas.

Bartlesville police are working 12-hour shifts until further notice, per the City.

